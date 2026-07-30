Hours after wildcat walkout, 'dozens' of soldiers return to base

Hours after dozens of veteran soldiers from the Givati Brigade’s Tzabar Battalion left the Sde Teiman base Thursday afternoon chanting angry slogans against their officers following the removal and destruction of humiliating and offensive signs by the commanders, the IDF said that many of the soldiers had returned.

A senior military official said: “Many fighters have begun returning to the base. This is a serious incident that will be handled with respect for the soldiers.”

The battalion commander appealed to the soldiers’ parents and said that anyone who returned by 4 p.m. would not be punished. However, despite the IDF saying the roll call would take place at 4:30 p.m., it was postponed.

Dozens of Givati ​​fighters abandon Sde Teiman base ( Video: Use under Section 27A of the Copyright Law )

Soldiers protest the removal of signs for hazing new recruits at Sde Teiman base ( Video: Herzl Joseph )

“There is a high rate of return among the soldiers, and many have already returned to the base. A roll call will take place soon, during which we will be able to receive a full picture of the situation and understand the exact numbers,” the IDF said.

The battalion commander, who was accused of breaking and smashing the symbols, wrote to the soldiers’ parents: “It is clear to me that you are familiar with the incident of some of your sons being absent without permission. Those of you who know from your military service the games of seniority between younger and veteran soldiers know how serious this incident is, and how many soldiers are harmed by violence and humiliation as a result.

“Therefore, I decided to break wooden signs of Satan, the Angel of Death and others — signs that represent exactly these things. I decided to remove the rest of the signs from the companies, except for a small number of signs, out of an understanding of their sentimental value.

“It is important to note that there is no connection between the signs and fallen soldiers of the battalion or memorial corners, contrary to claims made in some media outlets,” he said.

The battalion commander breaks the signs ( Video: Use under Section 27A of the Copyright Law )

“Many of the fighters who decided to leave their weapons behind, leave the base and be absent without permission did so because of negative peer pressure and not because of sound judgment. Therefore, in order to help many of them come down from the tree, I decided to allow them to return to the base by 4 p.m. Those who arrive, we will know how to handle. Those who decide not to return will have to answer for their actions.”

Against the backdrop of the unprecedented walkout, a senior military official called it a seriously disciplinary incident.

“All the fighters in the battalion, from the commander to the last soldier, fought in the war and risked their lives on all fronts. At the same time, this is a serious disciplinary incident that has no place in the IDF. Just as with combat incidents, this incident will also be handled by commanders with love and respect for the soldiers, while at the same time setting high and uncompromising standards.”

In an official statement, the soldiers who left the base said that after returning from Lebanon a roll call was held during which commanders inspected what each company had stored in its assigned container.

“The battalion commander, company commander, deputy company commander and another officer, without any justified reason, took and broke signs that are part of our company’s tradition,” they said.

Gallery The broken signs ( Photo: Use under Section 27A of the Copyright Law )

( Photo: Use under Section 27A of the Copyright Law )









They claimed the signs had accompanied the company for years, were taken into battle with them and passed from one generation of fighters to the next.

“They represent the unity and strength to continue even in the most difficult moments,” the statement said.

The soldiers added: “When these symbols are broken, it is not only a piece of wood or a sign that is broken — something from the spirit of the fighters is broken. After everything we have been through, precisely the small thing that gives us strength, pride and a smile was destroyed.

“Unfortunately, this is only a small part of the treatment and conduct we experience from some officers toward the fighters. We can no longer remain silent and give up even the few things that give us strength to continue. We will not remain silent anymore.”