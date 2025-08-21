Two US citizens arrested after filming sensitive Israeli security installation

Two young men with U.S. citizenship who are studying in Israel were arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of photographing a sensitive security installation, Israeli authorities said.

Police said the two approached the site and crossed its perimeter fence before being stopped by a guard stationed there. The guard detained them until additional forces arrived. A search of their mobile phones revealed images of the facility, according to the authorities.

1 View gallery Illustrative ( Photo: Shilo Shalom )

Police are expected to ask a court to extend their detention in the coming days. Investigators are examining all possible motives for their actions. Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency has joined the investigation, underscoring the seriousness with which Israel treats potential breaches of security around military or intelligence facilities.

Cases of foreigners, including dual citizens, being detained near sensitive sites in Israel are not unprecedented. While some have turned out to be misunderstandings involving tourists or students, authorities typically err on the side of caution given concerns about espionage and surveillance by hostile actors.