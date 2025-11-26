Doubts grow over feasibility of Gaza ceasefire’s next phase

While America is expected to continue its efforts to move toward stage two of U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan — which includes organizing an international force for Gaza — the plan requires Hamas to be disarmed. Yet, as one senior expert put it, “I don't see the countries which will be ready to send the forces to fight Hamas. I don't see Hamas ready to disarm itself.”
Those were the words of Maj. Gen. Yaakov Amidror, IDF (Res.), who told ILTV he believes the Americans are being overly optimistic.
“I will not be surprised at the end of the day, if the Americans and others, some on the table, some under the table, will tell us, ‘you know what, you get the job done and disarm Hamas,’” Amidror said. “And we will have to resume the war.”
Watch the full interview: