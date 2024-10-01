IDF mobilizes 4 reserve brigades to fight on Lebanon front

The IDF has called up four reserve brigades and additional forces for operational tasks in northern Israel, the army said on Tuesday following a situational assessment

"Their mobilization will support the ongoing combat efforts against Hezbollah and the achievement of the war's objectives, including the safe return of northern residents to their homes," a statement said.

2 View gallery IDF tank en route to Lebanon ( Photo: Erik Marmor, GettyImages )

Earlier, the IDF revealed that over the past few months, 70 covert operations were conducted inside Lebanon to disrupt Hezbollah's preparations for its plan to conquer Israel's Galilee region . According to the IDF, special forces crossed the border dozens of times, destroying Hezbollah weapons and infrastructure, including underground facilities. The forces gathered intelligence and neutralized advanced weaponry, including Iranian-made arms.

"During these operations, IDF forces neutralized more than 700 targets," the spokesperson said. Troops raided villages and dense terrain, breached underground sites along the border and uncovered weapon caches, terrorist staging areas and more. Throughout these missions, the forces gathered valuable intelligence and systematically destroyed weapons and sites, including underground infrastructures and advanced arms, many of which were Iranian-made.

"Over the course of 200 nights and hundreds of days, and through dozens of operations in enemy territory, the forces uncovered, neutralized and destroyed underground complexes, struck thousands of military targets and dismantled weapon storage facilities, including tons of explosives, terrorist hideouts, and command centers," the army added.

Some of the weaponry was brought back to Israel. The IDF continues to degrade Hezbollah's capabilities and infrastructure and push the group away from the border, ensuring the safe return of northern residents.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Ahmad Gharabli/ AFP )

In a special briefing, the IDF displayed a map found in one of the sites, showing Hezbollah's plans for a Galilee invasion. "The map includes a legend marking Israeli communities and targets for attack, all of which Hezbollah intended to capture," an army spokesperson said. "Their plan was to invade Israeli territory, much like Hamas did. Our operations throughout the war have severely damaged their ability to carry this out. Israel has made clear that Hezbollah's attacks will have severe consequences, yet the group continues to risk Lebanon in a broader conflict."

Findings from the covert operations included massive explosives meant to breach the border wall, along with thousands of rockets and weapons hidden in tunnels and basements along the border, intended for Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces to invade Israel. "We've dealt a heavy blow to Radwan, but the threats have not been fully eliminated, which is why we've launched divisional operations," the spokesperson said.

Earlier on Tuesday, sirens sounded across a series of towns in Gush Dan, the Sharon region and Samaria. For the first time in this war, a significant barrage was fired at central Israel from Lebanon. According to the IDF, three to five rockets were likely launched, some of which were intercepted. Magen David Adom (MDA) reported three injuries, including a bus driver in his 50s who was hit by shrapnel in the head near Highway 444, close to the Horashim interchange. Two other people sustained light injuries.

Hezbollah has fired rockets at several northern communities, including Safed. The terror group claimed that some of the attacks targeted IDF troop gatherings. No injuries were reported, though impacts and interceptions were recorded.