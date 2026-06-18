Master Sgt. (res.) Alexander Filin, 29, killed in southern Lebanon blast

The IDF cleared for publication Thursday morning that Master Sgt. (res.) Alexander Filin, 29, from Haifa, a soldier in the 36th Division headquarters, was killed Wednesday by an explosive device in southern Lebanon.

A combat officer, a reserve combat officer and another reserve soldier were moderately wounded in the incident. A combat noncommissioned officer, two reserve soldiers and a female reservist were lightly wounded. The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

2 View gallery Master Sergeant (Res.) Alexander Filin ( Photo: IDF )

The serious incident took place Wednesday at around 5 p.m. A force from the forward command post of the deputy commander of the 36th Division was operating on foot in the Litani River area when the blast occurred.

According to an initial IDF inquiry, the explosion was apparently caused by an enemy explosive device, while the remaining details of the incident are still under investigation.

The deputy division commander and a reserve battalion commander in the 556th Transport Brigade were moderately wounded in the incident. The IDF said that after the blast, terrorist infrastructure in the area was targeted with artillery fire.

Earlier Wednesday, at around 6 a.m., a Hezbollah FPV drone penetrated the area of the village of Tebnit in southern Lebanon and exploded near a tank operated by forces from the Givati Brigade combat team. Four soldiers were wounded by the force of the blast and shrapnel.

Minutes later, as troops worked to evacuate the wounded, another explosive drone struck the evacuation vehicle directly, wounding a fifth soldier.

Of the five soldiers wounded in the morning incident, one was listed in serious condition, two were moderately wounded and the others lightly hurt. All were evacuated by helicopter for medical treatment, and their families were notified.

2 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, forces responded with heavy artillery fire toward terrorist infrastructure in the area. At the same time, the Air Force intercepted several rockets launched at IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon. Additional rockets landed near the troops, causing no injuries. In the evening, more rockets and a UAV launched toward the forces were intercepted.

Against the backdrop of the full U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding, which mentions ending fighting on all fronts, including Lebanon, the IDF has conveyed three warnings to the political echelon: Israel must preserve freedom of action throughout Lebanon, maintain a buffer line that includes territory beyond the border where IDF forces are deployed and ensure the demilitarization of southern Lebanon, the focus of months of ground operations and clearing efforts.

In recent days, sensitive marathon discussions have been held among senior IDF officials to outline the army’s next possible courses of action. The military is facing uncertainty and unanswered questions, while trying to provide some clarity to troops who have yet to receive clear guidance.