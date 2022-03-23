Iran Guards commander warns Israel of swift revenge for any soldiers killed

Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned Israel on Wednesday that it would face swift revenge attacks if it continues to target members of the elite force in the Middle East, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

"Be aware that we will not only take part in the funeral of our martyrs, but also immediately take their revenge. This is a real and serious message. If your mischief is repeated, you will once again experience our attacks and suffer the bitter taste of our missile blows," Tasnim quoted IRGC commander-in-chief Hossein Salami, addressing Israel.

2 צפייה בגלריה Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Hossein Salami ( Photo: EPA )

The IRGC claimed responsibility for the March 13 attack on what they called "Israeli strategic centers" in Erbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq. A dozen missiles launched from Iran hit what the Iraqi Kurdish regional government described as "civilian residential areas".

The attack was seen as Iranian retaliation for Israel's killing of members of the Revolutionary Guards in Syria, a close ally of Iran, in an air strike on March 7.

"In recent weeks you have seen how Zionists are always wrong in their calculations and have been targeted by Revolutionary Guards missiles. We are warning them that they should cease their mischief or we will bury them alive," Salami added.

2 צפייה בגלריה View of a damaged building in the aftermath of missile attacks in Erbil, Iraq ( Photo: Reuters )

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said shortly after the March 7 Israeli air strike that it was the seventh of its kind in Syria this year and that the target was a weapons and ammunition depot near Damascus airport.