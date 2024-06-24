Hiker missing for 10 days in California forest found alive

A man in California who went hiking in the northern part of the state lost his way and was rescued after 10 days.

On June 11, 34-year-old Lukas McClish left his home in Boulder Creek for a hike in the Santa Cruz mountains in California. The hike was supposed to last three hours, but he got lost, partly due to the damage from forest fires that had destroyed signs and trail markers.

2 View gallery Lukas McClish

McClish didn't tell anyone about his hike and set out with minimal gear, and he wasn't even wearing a shirt. He wore a hat and hiking boots, and carried a flashlight and folding scissors.

When McClish didn't show up for a family meal on Father's Day, June 16, his family reported him missing. Authorities launched a search operation, and on June 20 he was spotted by a drone in the mountain forest. To survive, he foraged for berries and drank out of his shoe from springs and streams.

2 View gallery Lukas McClish reunites with his family

The Santa Cruz Fire Department, which assisted in the search, said they received several reports from people who heard someone calling for help, but it was difficult to determine the person's location.

McClish was found in the forest without serious injuries. In an interview with American media, he said that every day he searched for water sources, filled one of his shoes with water, and drank several liters.