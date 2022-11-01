Police suspect terror in alleged abduction attempt in northern Israel

A 51-year old Arab Israeli citizen, resident of Yafa an-Naseriyye in the Galilee is suspected of trying to force a 22-year old woman into his car on a Tiberias street.

A 51-year old Arab Israeli citizen, resident of Yafa an-Naseriyye in the Galilee is suspected of trying to force a 22-year old woman into his car on a Tiberias street.

He was arrested and taken to the city police center for questioning but during the initial investigation, his motives appeared to have been inspired by terrorism, and he was transferred to the Shin Bet.

Police officers arrived on the scene after the abduction attempt was reported, and searched the area before locating and arresting the suspect," the police said.

