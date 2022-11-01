Police suspect terror in alleged abduction attempt in northern Israel

Man in custody after allegedly attempting to force woman into his car; in initial investigation, concerns of terrorist motives emerge and suspect referred to Shin Bet for probe

Israeli security sources were investigating a suspected abduction attempt n Tuesday, to be an act of terror.
    • A 51-year old Arab Israeli citizen, resident of Yafa an-Naseriyye in the Galilee is suspected of trying to force a 22-year old woman into his car on a Tiberias street.
    Israeli police car
    (Photo: Gil Nechushtan)
    He was arrested and taken to the city police center for questioning but during the initial investigation, his motives appeared to have been inspired by terrorism, and he was transferred to the Shin Bet.
    Police officers arrived on the scene after the abduction attempt was reported, and searched the area before locating and arresting the suspect," the police said.
    Chief superintendent Yigal Ben-Lulu, head of the Tiberias police force said the incident was reported around noon by the alleged victim. "She said a man she had not known, attempted to abduct her when she was waiting at the bus stop. He grabbed her and tried to push her into his car. The woman resisted, called the police and described the vehicle,” he said.
    מלון אליזבת' טבריה    מלון אליזבת' טבריה
    Tiberias
    (Photo: Yuval Gasser Aerial Photography)
    "Police officers are spread throughout the city and troops who were nearby received the call and arrived on the scene and quickly identified the suspect's car and arrested him," the police chief said adding that the investigation in underway, and all aspects are being probed, including terrorism,” he said.
