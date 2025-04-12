Hostages must be top of mind in holiday, family members say

It is inconceivable that decision makers would celebrate Passover with their families and not give the hostages a second thought, Tamar, cousin of Evyatar David, says after relatives knock on the doors of ministers and lawmakers with a letter urging action  

Lior Ohana|
Ahead of the eve of Passover, the younger members of the families of hostages gathered to think of any small gesture that might convince decision-makers to prioritize the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.
"Evyatar has no freedom, on the contrary," Evyatar David's cousin, Tamar Eshet, told ynet. "It is inconceivable that those decision-makers would be able to celebrate the holiday with their families and not give the hostages a second thought."
3 View gallery
חבורת ״חסמבה״ של צעירי מטה החטופים מחלקים לשרים וחברי כנסת ערכות לפסחחבורת ״חסמבה״ של צעירי מטה החטופים מחלקים לשרים וחברי כנסת ערכות לפסח
Family memberss of hostage urge decision-makers to remember the captives ahead of the holiday
3 View gallery
רון דרמררון דרמר
Ron Dermer
(Photo: Reuters)
They prepared a package that contained a Matzah Shmura, the photograph of all 59 hostages still in captivity and a personal letter and went knocking on the doors of ministers and lawmakers. Most welcomed them happily.
"We know Evyatar is being starved, abused, and humiliated. We could not stand idly by. We wanted to do something to connect Evyatarto those people as if he were one of their own and his empty chair was around their table.
3 View gallery
חמאס הביא את גיא גלבוע דלל ואביתר דוד לצפות בטקס השחרור של חטופים אחרים חמאס הביא את גיא גלבוע דלל ואביתר דוד לצפות בטקס השחרור של חטופים אחרים
Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa-Dalal in a Hamas propaganda clip
Most were welcoming, they said, but Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who was appointed to head the Israeli negotiating team in the efforts to secure the release of the hostages, was unavailable when they arrived at his door. "We left the package for him and I hope he takes notice," Tamar said.
She appealed to the Israeli public at large and asked for everyone to unite behind the families' call and not to allow the fate of the hostages to be taken off the public discourse. "There are so many ways that this can be done," she said. "In rallies and protests, leaving an empty chair during the Seder at home and talking about the hostages, in prayer. "
Tamar said every Israeli should think about what he or she would want others to do if they were in the hellish situation that the hostages are enduring.
