Hostages must be top of mind in holiday, family members say

Ahead of the eve of Passover, the younger members of the families of hostages gathered to think of any small gesture that might convince decision-makers to prioritize the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

"Evyatar has no freedom, on the contrary," Evyatar David's cousin, Tamar Eshet, told ynet. "It is inconceivable that those decision-makers would be able to celebrate the holiday with their families and not give the hostages a second thought."

3 View gallery Family memberss of hostage urge decision-makers to remember the captives ahead of the holiday

3 View gallery Ron Dermer ( Photo: Reuters )

They prepared a package that contained a Matzah Shmura, the photograph of all 59 hostages still in captivity and a personal letter and went knocking on the doors of ministers and lawmakers. Most welcomed them happily.

"We know Evyatar is being starved, abused, and humiliated. We could not stand idly by. We wanted to do something to connect Evyatarto those people as if he were one of their own and his empty chair was around their table.

3 View gallery Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa-Dalal in a Hamas propaganda clip

Most were welcoming, they said, but Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who was appointed to head the Israeli negotiating team in the efforts to secure the release of the hostages, was unavailable when they arrived at his door. "We left the package for him and I hope he takes notice," Tamar said.

She appealed to the Israeli public at large and asked for everyone to unite behind the families' call and not to allow the fate of the hostages to be taken off the public discourse. "There are so many ways that this can be done," she said. "In rallies and protests, leaving an empty chair during the Seder at home and talking about the hostages, in prayer. "