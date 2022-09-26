Israeli security forces investigating terror motivated obstruction of rail line

Israel Police and the Shin Ben Security Agency said on Monday that they had apprehended a suspect in connection with an obstruction that was found on the railway tracks between Acre and Karmiel, in the Galilee region of northern Israel.

The obstruction was removed without any damage of injury and the suspect, an Arab citizen was being questioned.

3 View gallery Railway tracks in northern Israel after police remove suspicious obstruction ( Photo: Gil Nehushtan )

The tracks are inspected daily to remove any obstruction and ensure the safe passage of trains.

Authorities declined to provide any more information on their investigation and a gag order has been placed on the case.

Security forces have been on high alert during the High Holidays as intelligence information indicated a high probability that terrorists will attempt to launch attacks.

Troop deployment was bolstered to protect synagogues and the holy sites in Jerusalem as well as crowded venues, and the IDF increased its presence along the West Bank border fence and throughout the area with an emphasis on the northern part of the West Bank, where many of the recent attacks originated.

"We have increased our troop deployment and are taking steps to ensure every position is on its highest level of preparedness," a senior military source told Ynet. "All it takes is one terrorist getting through."

3 View gallery Police forces on patrol in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Police Spokesperson )

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai on Sunday urged the public to be vigilant.

"The security effort is part of the police's work routine, in the shadow of the terror wave that began in March 2022," Shabtai said. "Go out and celebrate the holidays, but be aware and sensitive to your surroundings," he said.