Five killed after Amazon cargo plane overruns runway at Miami airport

At least five people were killed and five others injured after an Amazon cargo plane overran a runway while landing at Miami International Airport on Sunday, striking several vehicles before catching fire and sending thick black smoke into the air.

Three of the injured were in critical condition and taken to a trauma center, while two others were transported to a local hospital, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied “Ray” Jadallah said at a news conference Sunday evening.

Amazon cargo jet overruns runway at Miami airport, killing five and injuring five

Several people were trapped inside vehicles struck by the aircraft and had to be rescued, he said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said there was no apparent threat to the public, though emergency crews remained at the scene because of an ongoing fuel leak.

More than 60 emergency units responded to the crash, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, arriving to find the aircraft engulfed in heavy flames and smoke.

Gallery The Amazon cargo plane that overran the runway in Miami ( Photo: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP )

The cause of the runway overrun was not immediately clear. CNN reported that a review of air traffic control audio showed the pilots did not declare an emergency before landing.

The aircraft, a 32-year-old Boeing 767 operated by cargo airline 21 Air, was flying for Amazon from San Juan, Puerto Rico. It landed on Miami International Airport's Runway 30 shortly before overrunning the pavement at around 2 p.m. local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The runway is more than 9,000 feet long.

“We’re heartbroken to learn that five people lost their lives in today’s incident at Miami International Airport,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement to CNN. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the families, loved ones, and all those affected by this devastating loss.”

המטוס המסחרי של אמזון שסטה מהמסלול במיאמי ( Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP )

“The airplane, which was operated by 21 Air, was attempting to land when this incident occurred,” the statement added. “We’re working closely with local authorities and officials to learn more and will cooperate fully with any investigation.”

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was gathering information about the crash, while the FAA said it would investigate.

Inspection crews found no aircraft parts or debris on the runway itself, though the plane damaged navigational equipment after leaving the paved surface.

A ground stop at Miami International Airport was lifted at around 5 p.m. Eastern Time, but delays were expected to continue into Monday because of the disabled aircraft, according to the FAA.

21 Air is a cargo carrier with an operations center in Miami that operates Boeing 767 aircraft for companies including Amazon and DHL. CNN said it had contacted the airline for comment.

Runway excursions, the aviation term for aircraft veering or overrunning the end of a runway, are the most common type of aircraft accident worldwide, according to the International Air Transport Association.