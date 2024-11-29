Israel is not afraid to go back to war with Hezbollah, brigadier general says

Amir Avivi: 'From now onwards, Hezbollah must never again be able to rebuild itself'

Sivan Raviv, ILTV|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
ILTV
Cease-fire
Hezbollah
“We're not afraid to go back to war if we need to,” said Brigadier General (Res.) Amir Avivi of the State of Israel.
In an interview with ILTV News on Thursday, he said that while Israel agreed to a temporary ceasefire with Lebanon, the country would not hesitate to attack Hezbollah if necessary.
FRAGILE CEASEFIRE IN MOTION
(קרדיט: ILTV)
“From now onwards, Hezbollah must never again be able to rebuild itself,” Avivi said. “This is the test of Israel. And what I heard from high-ranking officers in the army is that Israel is not trusting the Lebanese army nor international forces,” he said. Israel “understands we really need to rely on ourselves.”
On Thursday, the IDF carried out two airstrikes on Hezbollah assets in southern Lebanon and fired warning shots in several cases at suspects who approached border areas still off-limits according to the truce.
But even as Israel protects the northern border, Avivi said, “the big challenge for Israel now is to get the new [U.S.] administration on board and attack the nuclear sites and the military capabilities of Iran.
“This is what is needed,” he said.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""