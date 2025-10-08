Another flotilla stopped on its way to Gaza: 'Ended in nothing'

Activists on another flotilla that tried to make its way to the Gaza Strip reported Wednesday morning that the Israeli Navy seized their boats. The flotilla had been monitored in recent days, and the takeover was preceded by a warning that the vessels should turn back because they were entering an area under a naval blockade.
"Another futile attempt to breach the legal naval blockade and enter a combat zone ended in nothing," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "The vessels and the passengers are transferred to an Israeli port. All the passengers are safe and in good health. The passengers are expected to be deported promptly."
On Tuesday, 131 activists from the large flotilla that was intercepted on Yom Kippur were deported from Israel via the Allenby Bridge. Some hold citizenships of Arab countries, including the grandson of Nelson Mandela. Only seven activists remain in Israel, among them the Spanish activist suspected of having bitten a prison officer.
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg again claimed Tuesday night that she was abused in the Israeli jail, but refused to provide details. “I don’t want to share what I went through — so as not to make headlines that ‘Greta was abused’. I’m not the story here,” she said after landing in Stockholm. She added that what she and the other activists experienced pales in comparison to what Gazans go through every day.
Two days ago, U.S. President Donald Trump mocked her and told her to see a doctor, alleging she has an anger-control problem. “It seems you suffer from that too,” Thunberg said of Trump. On her Instagram she wrote: “I hear Donald Trump has once again expressed his flattering opinions on my character, and I appreciate his concern for my mental health. I would kindly receive any recommendations you might have to deal with these so-called ‘anger management problems,’ since — judging by your impressive track record — you seem to be suffering from them too."