PA press conference in Ramallah sparks debate over statehood, Gaza

ILTV’s Executive Editor Maayan Hoffman traveled to Ramallah on Wednesday for a rare visit inside the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates. There, she joined Arab and foreign press for a briefing led by the Palestinian Authority’s foreign minister.

It’s unusual for an Israeli journalist to gain such direct access to these discussions, which touched on a range of political and diplomatic issues.

Hoffman said that at yesterday’s press conference, the PA foreign minister made a series of claims about statehood, Gaza’s future, and Israel’s targeting of journalists — claims that are already being widely reported by major Western outlets. Reuters, The Washington Post, and others were in the room.

“It is important to separate the politics from the facts,” Hoffman said.

EXCLUSIVE VISIT TO RAMALLAH

ILTV: Now, one of those points is that Dr. Varsen Aghabekian said that up to 10 more countries may soon recognize a Palestinian state. Maayan, does recognition actually change anything on the ground for Palestinians — or for peace?

Hoffman: Recognition is mostly symbolic. International law says statehood requires defined borders, a permanent population, a functioning government, and the capacity for foreign relations. The PA doesn’t meet these criteria — its borders are disputed, it’s split between Gaza and the West Bank, and it lacks unified security control. Even if 150 countries recognize it, that doesn’t make it a viable, peaceful state. Recognition without a negotiated agreement risks rewarding unilateralism and undermines direct talks — the only real path to peace.

ILTV: She also said that the PA has a plan to govern Gaza once the war ends. Is that realistic?

Hoffman: This is unrealistic. Israel has made clear it won’t hand Gaza to Hamas or the PA, citing the PA’s history of corruption, incitement, and inability to control terror in the West Bank. The PA hasn’t ruled Gaza since Hamas ousted it in 2007. Any plan that ignores Israel’s security needs, the dismantling of Hamas’ infrastructure, and the views of Gazans themselves is disconnected from reality. Stability will require new leadership, strong security guarantees, and genuine commitment to peace — not parachuting in an authority with no credibility on the ground.

ILTV: And finally, you told me before this interview that quite a bit of time was spent accusing Israel of committing a crime by killing Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al-Sharif. How can we respond to these allegations?