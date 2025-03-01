Hamas rejects Israel's proposal to extend first Gaza ceasefire phase

Hamas said on Saturday that it rejected Israel's "formulation" of extending the first phase of the ceasefire in Gaza, on the day the first stage of the deal was set to expire. The group's spokesperson Hazem Qassem also told Al-Araby TV there were no current talks for a second ceasefire phase in Gaza with the group.

He said Israel wanted to release more hostages along with the possibility to renew attacks on the Gaza Strip and was avoiding its commitment to end the war and withdraw its forces.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoned senior ministers and security officials to consultations late on Friday after Hamas refused to discuss an extension to the first phase of the cease-fire deal and insisted that talks begin on the second phase that includes and end to the war.

The consultations were held after the delegation sent to Cairo for negotiations returned without any progress made.

Egyptian sources told Reuters that Israel was attempting to extend the first phase by 42 days, so that three hostages would be released each week in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. An Israeli official confirmed that that was Israel's intention.

This is the first Saturday that no hostages are being released.

There are currently 59 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Israel believes 22 of them are alive.

An Israeli official told CNN on Friday that there was no desire in Israel to return to the war but "there is a desire to go along with the US, hand in hand with the US.”

" There is an understanding in Israel that [U.S. President Donald] Trump wants a more regional settlement. So that obviously doesn’t mean that the war will start again right away,” the official said but added that Netanyahu wants to bring more live hostages out of Gaza without committing to ending the war and moving on to phase two of the deal.

"The second phase means a declaration that the war has ended. That will never happen. Israel will maintain as much ambiguity as possible."