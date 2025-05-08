Iran denies involvement in foiled plot to attack Israeli Embassy in London

Less than 24 hours after reports emerged that Iranian nationals arrested in the UK over the weekend were planning an attack on the Israeli Embassy in London, Tehran has denied any involvement.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday dismissed the allegations and British media reports, claiming his country is willing to cooperate to uncover what “really happened.” In a post on the X platform, Araghchi stated that Iran had not been informed of any official inquiry through standard diplomatic channels. “Iran stands ready to engage to shed light on what has truly transpired, and we reiterate that UK authorities should afford our citizens due process,” he wrote.

Documentation of the arrest of one of the suspects in the "Iranian terror cell", in Rochdale ( Video: X )

British authorities arrested eight individuals —seven of them Iranian nationals—in connection with two separate investigations linked to an alleged terror plot on UK soil. According to British media, the group’s primary target was reportedly the Israeli Embassy in London.

Araghchi urged London to engage in dialogue with Tehran, suggesting Iran could assist in the investigation if credible information is presented.

2 View gallery Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

He also warned that third-party actors may be attempting to manipulate public opinion and sabotage diplomatic efforts. “Iran has urged the UK to engage so that we may assist any probe into credible allegations. Timing and lack of engagement suggest that something is amiss. There is a history of third parties bent on derailing diplomacy and provoking escalation resorting to desperate measures, including false flag operations."

The Telegraph reported that the arrests took place just hours before the planned attack was to be carried out. The weekend raids led to the arrest of eight terrorism suspects, seven of whom are Iranian citizens. UK media have speculated that five of the suspects may also have been targeting a site associated with the Jewish community, possibly a synagogue.

2 View gallery Outside the home of a terror suspect arrested in Rochdale, UK, May 4

According to the Daily Telegraph, five suspects were apprehended on Saturday mere hours before they were allegedly set to launch the attack. The Daily Mail quoted sources who said the plan was for a “major attack” that could have posed an imminent threat to lives. These sources emphasized that the foiled plot was unrelated to ongoing celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany, which included a military parade attended by King Charles earlier this week.