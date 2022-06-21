Hamas to restore Syria ties after 10 years of dispute, sources say

The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has decided to restore ties with Syria, 10 years after its leadership shunned Damascus over opposition to President Bashar al-Assad's crackdown on a revolt against his rule, said two sources within the group.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

One official who asked not to be named said the two sides have held several "high-profile meetings to achieve that goal."

3 View gallery Syrian President Bashar Assad supporters hold up national flags and pictures of Assad as they celebrate at Omayyad Square, in Damascus, Syria ( Photo: AP )

A Syrian official did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hamas leaders had publicly endorsed the revolt in 2011-2012 aimed at overthrowing Assad's dynastic rule, and left their Damascus headquarters. That angered their common ally, Iran.

3 View gallery Syrian President Bashar al-Assad ( Photo: Reuters )

The antigovernmental demonstrations led to unrest nationwide, with security forces using live ammunition and killing dozens of protestors, which Hamas leadership shunned Damascus for.

Hamas's ties with Iran were later restored and officials of the Palestinian Islamist faction praised the Islamic Republic for help with building their Gaza's arsenal of long-range rockets, which they used in fighting Israel.

3 View gallery Hamas militants display their rocket arsenal during a parade in the Gaza Strip shortly after a ceasefire ended 11 days of deadly conflict with Israel ( Photo: AFP )

One year after its 11-day war with Israel, Hamas is shifting its strategy, according to Palestinian journalist and security analyst Mohammed Najib.

The journalist explained that Hamas is now adopting a strategy known as “load distribution” and is calling on Palestinians in the West Bank to continue the fight against Israel.