IDF troops hunt Palestinian in suspected West Bank ramming

IDF troops were searching Wednesday for a Palestinian suspected of attempting to ram people with his car near the West Bank settlement of Ofra after an apparent roadside argument.
A 16-year-old boy was lightly wounded in the incident.
The military said it received a report of an attempted car-ramming attack in the Binyamin area and sent troops to the scene. Soldiers began searching for the suspect, who fled.
Initial details indicated the incident was preceded by an argument on the road between Palestinians and Jewish residents of a nearby outpost. The Palestinian man then got into his vehicle and allegedly tried to run them over before escaping.
He remains at large.