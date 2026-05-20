IDF troops hunt Palestinian in suspected West Bank ramming

IDF troops were searching Wednesday for a Palestinian suspected of attempting to ram people with his car near the West Bank settlement of Ofra after an apparent roadside argument.

IDF troops were searching Wednesday for a Palestinian suspected of attempting to ram people with his car near the West Bank settlement of Ofra after an apparent roadside argument.

IDF troops were searching Wednesday for a Palestinian suspected of attempting to ram people with his car near the West Bank settlement of Ofra after an apparent roadside argument.

The military said it received a report of an attempted car-ramming attack in the Binyamin area and sent troops to the scene. Soldiers began searching for the suspect, who fled.

The military said it received a report of an attempted car-ramming attack in the Binyamin area and sent troops to the scene. Soldiers began searching for the suspect, who fled.

The military said it received a report of an attempted car-ramming attack in the Binyamin area and sent troops to the scene. Soldiers began searching for the suspect, who fled.