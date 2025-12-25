Flooding and emergency declared in California as winter storm hits on Christmas Eve

A powerful winter storm swept across California on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds that triggered mudslides, debris flows, water rescues and evacuation orders, as forecasters warned Southern California could see its wettest Christmas in years.

Authorities warned of flash flooding and mudslides, particularly in areas scarred by wildfires earlier this year. Los Angeles County officials said about 380 evacuation orders were delivered Tuesday to especially vulnerable homes, including neighborhoods near January’s burn scars.

Flooding in the town of Wrightwood, California

In San Bernardino County, firefighters rescued people trapped in their vehicles after mud and debris rushed down a road leading into Wrightwood, a mountain resort town in the San Gabriel Mountains about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles. The exact number of rescues was not immediately clear. Firefighters also went door to door to check on residents, while the area was placed under a shelter-in-place order.

Videos released by county fire officials showed mud and debris cascading down local roads, while another clip showed fast-moving water surging across the front porches of homes.

A 2024 wildfire left large areas around Wrightwood without tree cover, worsening runoff risks, said Janice Quick, president of the Wrightwood Chamber of Commerce and a resident of the town for 45 years.

“All this rain is bringing down a lot of debris and a lot of mud from the mountain area,” she said.

Quick said local roads, including one leading to her ranch, were washing out. Strong winds toppled a tree Tuesday night and damaged fencing, and residents spent the day gathering sandbags.

Along the coast, including Malibu, flood warnings were in effect through Wednesday evening. Wind and flood advisories also covered much of the Sacramento Valley and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Los Angeles sky

Roads across California flooded

Early Wednesday, the Los Angeles Fire Department rescued a man trapped in a drainage tunnel in northwest Los Angeles that leads to a river. No injuries were reported, though the man was being evaluated. Multiple roadways across the state were closed due to flooding.

Conditions were expected to worsen as multiple atmospheric rivers moved across California during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. In Los Angeles, the storm was forecast to intensify through Wednesday afternoon before easing later in the evening.

James Dangerfield, an 84-year-old Altadena resident, said his family and a neighbor placed sandbags in his backyard earlier in the week. Despite a flash flood warning in his neighborhood, he said he was not overly concerned.

“We’re just going to stay put and everybody will have to come to us. We’re not going to go anywhere,” he said, adding that his family planned to spend Christmas Eve together at home.

Mike Burdick, who cares for his elderly parents in Altadena near the Eaton Fire burn area, said he rushed to buy more sandbags Wednesday morning after noticing their pool overflowing.

“I literally woke up to just downpour,” he said.

Burdick said the family was prepared to evacuate with a week’s worth of essentials for themselves and their pets, though they still planned to briefly attend a nearby holiday gathering.

The storm in Santa Monica

Preparing to protect homes with sandbags ahead of the storm's arrival

Southern California typically receives about half an inch to 1 inch (1.3 to 2.5 centimeters) of rain this time of year, but many areas could see 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) this week, with even higher totals in the mountains, said National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wofford.

Forecasters also warned of heavy snow and strong winds creating “near white-out conditions” in parts of the Sierra Nevada, making travel through mountain passes “nearly impossible.” The Sierra Avalanche Center reported a “considerable” avalanche risk around Lake Tahoe, where a winter storm warning was in effect through Friday morning.

More than 125,000 customers lost power due to a damaged power pole, according to Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

California Highway Patrol said it was investigating a fatal crash south of Sacramento that appeared to be weather-related. The driver was traveling at an unsafe speed, lost control on wet roads and struck a metal power pole, CHP Officer Michael Harper said.

San Francisco and Los Angeles airports reported minor flight delays Wednesday morning.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in six counties to speed storm response and access state resources. Emergency crews and equipment were deployed across coastal and Southern California, and the California National Guard remained on standby.