Inside Gaza aid center: ILTV reports on stalled UN deliveries

ILTV visited a Gaza aid distribution center. The site has been at the center of controversy in recent days due to the failure of the United Nations to distribute the thousands of pallets of aid that are sitting at the site—and have been sitting there for many weeks.

ILTV spoke with a senior IDF officer, who confirmed that over 5,000 trucks have been approved and moved into the Gaza Strip, waiting to be distributed.

THE FACTS ON AID

“Just looking around this area, we've seen that there is medicine aid being shipped from the United Arab Emirates. We have seen aid specifically designated for the United Nations, hundreds of pallets of flour, baby food and other critical supplies that the people of Gaza are not receiving as a result of the UN failing to do their job,” Emily Schrader, an ILTV correspondent, told the channel. “The IDF also confirmed that the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which has a separate distribution center nearby, has distributed over 95 million meals since aid was reinstated on May 19.”

The UN, however, has confirmed—according to their data—that approximately 87% of the convoys of aid trucks picked up by the United Nations have been looted, either by Gazans on the ground or by Hamas operatives inside Gaza.