Ministers vote to extend mandatory military service to three years

The Security Cabinet voted overnight Friday to extend mandatory military service to 36 months for the next eight years. The decision will be presented for government approval on Sunday and later submitted for Knesset legislation.

After this period, the service length will be reduced to 32 months, with a potential further reduction to 28 months for support units, subject to security situation assessments.

2 View gallery IDF forces operating in Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Compulsory military service was reduced from 36 months to 32 months in 2014, and under the current service law, was set to be further reduced to 30 months. The IDF requested a return to the 36-month service format due to the heavy burden caused by the war and a manpower shortage.

Since October 7, hundreds of soldiers have fallen in battle, and thousands more have been injured and are not expected to return to operational readiness, creating a significant gap in the IDF's regular operational order of battle.

Last week, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized the need for unity in supporting the IDF, saying that soldiers cannot be brought in from abroad, unlike planes or bombs, and highlighting the need for more recruits, including the ultra-Orthodox. He pointed out the necessity of extending regular service and raising the exemption age from reserve duty.

2 View gallery Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ( Photo: Shahar Yurman )

Hours before a Security Cabinet meeting, Gallant's office informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office of a lack of progress on extending mandatory service and requested a meeting to advance the issue.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara stressed the importance of equal burden-sharing in the service extension. Minister Gila Gamliel clarified that the extension also applies to the ultra-Orthodox, requiring them to serve three years.

During the Cabinet discussion, a dispute occurred between Gallant and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who had opposed the service extension since February, delaying the IDF's force organization efforts. Gallant sent a letter to Netanyahu seeking an immediate decision, prompting Netanyahu to bring the issue to the Cabinet.