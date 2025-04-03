Israel’s story of strength and sacrifice to come to life in memorial broadcast

Ynet Global, ILTV News, and Israel+ have announced a special virtual event in honor of Israel’s Memorial Day (Yom HaZikaron) and Independence Day (Yom HaAtzmaut): Voices of Valor.
Airing across all three platforms on Monday, April 28, this event will pay tribute to the heroes of October 7, the defenders of Israel, and courageous individuals—Jewish and non-Jewish—who have stood up for Zionism and against antisemitism over the past 18 months.
The program will feature emotional tributes, in-depth panel discussions, and exclusive interviews with key figures shaping the future of Israel and the Jewish people.
"At Ynet Global, we see this moment as a chance to honor them and share their stories with the world," said Sharon Shalmon Esman, CEO of Ynet Global. "Israel has endured immense pain and loss during this war. But alongside the tragedy, we’ve witnessed the emergence of extraordinary heroes."
Tom Zadok, CEO of ILTV News, emphasized the importance of moving beyond the headlines.
“ILTV News is committed to telling Israel’s full story. Voices of Valor allows us to spotlight the people—the soul of this nation—who embody its strength, resilience, and hope,” he said. “We’re honored to elevate these voices in a meaningful and powerful way.”
Sharon Lamberger of Israel+, the Israeli Network, echoed that sentiment. He said the event would deeply resonate with global audiences—especially Jews and Christians living abroad who don’t experience daily life in Israel firsthand.
“This isn’t just an event. It’s a bridge between Israel and the world—an emotional journey that reminds us what we’re fighting for and who we are as a people,” Lamberger said. “We expect millions to connect with it.”
The event is being filmed in the state-of-the-art Ynet studios in Rishon LeZion and will feature international guests. The lineup, set to be revealed in the coming weeks, will include political leaders, cultural icons, and social media influencers.