Eric Adams warns of rising antisemitism and a 'dangerous' new era in New York

This week, multiple mayors are visiting Israel as part of a joint delegation organized by the American Jewish Committee. Their goal: to deepen cooperation, show solidarity, and see firsthand the realities facing Israelis after two years of war.

Among them is a high-profile guest: New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Adams made Israel his first international trip upon taking office, and now, as he prepares to leave City Hall on January 1, he chose to return.

"It is great to be here," Adams said. "As I started my time in office visiting Israel, and now as I conclude, I wanted to come back and just send the right message that Israel will always have a supporter in me, as the mayor or not as the former mayor."

MAYOR ERIC ADAMS ( ILTV )

For Adams, the visit comes amid deep concern in the Jewish community following the election of Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a candidate he has repeatedly warned could embolden antisemitism in New York.

Adams noted: "Going after all of those items I put in place to let Jewish New Yorkers know that there's no place for hate… the IHRA definition, an office to combat antisemitism… We are not going to allow hate to fester in our city, specifically for Jewish New Yorkers, which has the largest Jewish population outside of Israel."

Adams has urged Israelis and Americans alike not to panic, but to mobilize.

"It's so important for Jewish New Yorkers to fight," Adams said. "People need to know the true story of what happened on October 7... We must reclaim our young people."

Adams added: "And we must use social media to build tolerance and stop the spread of antisemitism across the globe."

He has also called on Israel’s leadership to send a powerful symbolic message on January 1.

"I want the prime minister to join me as we bring in the new year," the outgoing mayor said. "We do not threaten to arrest leaders of sovereign nations, our closest partner in this region."

Beyond politics, Adams warns that severing ties with Israel would damage not Israel, but New Yorkers.

"Israel is one of the leading countries in technology, from artificial intelligence, cyber security, and so many innovations that save lives. When you stop that partnership, you're not hurting Israel, you're hurting Americans," Adams said.

Adams is leaving office under scrutiny, including a federal investigation, but says he stands by the choices he made.

"I was defending a city that I love," Adams said. "When I saw a migrant and asylum-seeker crisis that overwhelmed our city, I knew it was my obligation... They came after me because I protected the city that I love."

As for what comes next: "I want to go back to school, get my doctorate. I want to write a book, and I have some great business opportunities waiting for me."

While Adams drew most of the attention on the mission, other U.S. mayors told ILTV they came for the same reason: to stand with Israel and with American Jewish communities back home.

"We feel Miami Beach is probably the most welcoming place for Jewish people outside of Israel," Steven Meiner, the Mayor of Miami Beach. "We're reaching out to our brothers and sisters in New York: if you don't feel comfortable, come to Miami Beach."