IDF: 17 terrorists who escaped Rafah tunnels killed or captured following 24-hour manhunt

The IDF said Saturday night that all 17 terrorists who attempted to flee tunnels in the Israeli-controlled zone of eastern Rafah were killed or captured after a 24-hour manhunt.
The IDF said Nahal Brigade troops arrested the final fugitive about two hours after Shabbat ended. “In total, 11 terrorists were killed and six were arrested and transferred to Shin Bet questioning,” the military said.
According to the IDF, “Southern Command forces are deployed in the area according to the agreement and will continue to remove threats, destroy terror infrastructure and defend the sector.”
Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office said in an English-language statement that “today, Hamas violated the ceasefire again, sending a terrorist into Israel-held territory to attack IDF soldiers. In response, Israel eliminated five senior Hamas terrorists.”
In Gaza City, a vehicle was struck in the Rimal neighborhood, killing Abu Abdallah al Hadidi, described as the operations chief within the weapons division of Hamas’ Al Qassam Brigades. Four others were reported killed with him.
The attempted escape in Rafah began around 6:30 a.m. Friday, when intelligence units detected the 17 terrorists emerging from a tunnel, possibly in an effort to withdraw. After being attacked, several appeared to retreat back underground. One detainee told interrogators that about 30 operatives had been inside the tunnel along with the bodies of 10 recently killed terrorists. He said the group left the tunnel to search for food and water.
Israel and the United States have discussed how to deal with the terrorists trapped in the Rafah tunnel network. One proposal, which would have allowed them to be deported, collapsed after no foreign state — including Turkey and Qatar — agreed to accept them.
In southern Lebanon, the IDF said it killed Kamal Rida Karnbash, a Hezbollah terrorist involved in the group’s efforts to rebuild infrastructure near Mifadon. In a separate strike led by the 91st Division and the Air Force, another Hezbollah terrorist was killed near the village of Khula. The military said he served as a liaison between the terror group and local residents on military and economic matters and worked to seize private property for terror activity.