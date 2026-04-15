Netanyahu accepts Hungary invite despite ICC shift seeks guarantees against arrest in Budapest

In his first conversation with Hungary’s prime minister-elect Peter Magyar, Netanyahu held what his office described as a “warm introductory call,” initiated by the Israeli leader. Magyar has not publicly commented on the conversation.

1 View gallery Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar and Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Sean Gallup/ Getty Images )

According to Netanyahu’s office, Magyar expressed his intention to maintain close ties between Hungary and Israel and invited Netanyahu to attend a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the Hungarian uprising, scheduled for October.

Netanyahu responded positively to the invitation. However, Magyar has also announced plans to return Hungary to the ICC, reversing the policy of outgoing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who withdrew from the court following the issuance of an international arrest warrant against Netanyahu.

The shift raises questions over whether Netanyahu could safely travel to Budapest without facing legal risk.

Israeli officials indicated that Netanyahu would require clear guarantees from Hungary that he would not be arrested before agreeing to the visit. Diplomatically, Hungary could potentially grant him immunity, as France has done in similar situations, but no such assurances have been confirmed.

During the call, Netanyahu also invited Magyar to a future government-to-government meeting in Jerusalem, though no date has been set.

Crowds celebrate Viktor Orbán’s defeat in Budapest ( Video: Reuters )

His office said Netanyahu expressed confidence that the close relations maintained with Orban would continue under Magyar’s leadership.

The two leaders also agreed that their foreign ministers would meet soon to discuss the continuation of strong bilateral ties.

Speaking earlier this week, Magyar said Hungary would pursue “pragmatic relations” with Israel, noting the strong economic partnership between the countries and the presence of Hungarian citizens living in Israel.

Netanyahu congratulated Magyar following his election victory, while also praising Orban as a “true friend of Israel” who supported the country during the war against Hamas.