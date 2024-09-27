Netanyahu addresses UN General Assembly amid war | watch live

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the United Nations General Assembly on Friday to defend Israel’s right to security and its fight against terrorism amid growing criticism over his handling of an almost year-long war against Hamas in Gaza and escalating tensions with Hezbollah in Lebanon.
The speech comes as Netanyahu faces mounting pressure at home and abroad to navigate Israel through one of the most volatile periods in its history.
Netanyahu defended his government's military operations in Gaza, which have drawn international scrutiny over civilian casualties and the ongoing blockade.
Meanwhile, tensions with Hezbollah have spiked along Israel's northern border, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.