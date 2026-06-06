Weather forecast: mostly clear skies with extreme UV radiation exposure risk

Weather conditions will be mostly clear on Saturday. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly and remain somewhat above the seasonal average, particularly in the mountains and inland areas. The maximum UV index forecast for Saturday is very high to extreme.
During the night, skies will remain clear to partly cloudy. Toward dawn, reduced visibility due to haze may occur in the southern coastal plain and northern Negev.
On Sunday, temperatures are expected to drop and return to seasonal norms. Warming will resume on Monday. On Tuesday, temperatures will continue to rise and are expected to be slightly above average for the season, especially in the mountains and inland regions.
Forecast temperatures for Saturday and Saturday night (°C): Jerusalem: 16-30; Tel Aviv: 19-30; Haifa: 18-28; Safed: 18-29; Katzrin: 16-34; Tiberias: 18-34; Nazareth: 18-32; Afula: 15-33; Beit She’an: 19-37; Lod: 18-33; Ashdod: 18-31; Ein Gedi: 24-36; Beersheba: 17-35; Mitzpe Ramon: 18-33; Eilat: 25-40