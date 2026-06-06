Weather forecast: mostly clear skies with extreme UV radiation exposure risk

Weather conditions will be mostly clear on Saturday. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly and remain somewhat above the seasonal average, particularly in the mountains and inland areas. The maximum UV index forecast for Saturday is very high to extreme.

Weather conditions will be mostly clear on Saturday. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly and remain somewhat above the seasonal average, particularly in the mountains and inland areas. The maximum UV index forecast for Saturday is very high to extreme.

Weather conditions will be mostly clear on Saturday. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly and remain somewhat above the seasonal average, particularly in the mountains and inland areas. The maximum UV index forecast for Saturday is very high to extreme.

During the night, skies will remain clear to partly cloudy. Toward dawn, reduced visibility due to haze may occur in the southern coastal plain and northern Negev.

During the night, skies will remain clear to partly cloudy. Toward dawn, reduced visibility due to haze may occur in the southern coastal plain and northern Negev.

During the night, skies will remain clear to partly cloudy. Toward dawn, reduced visibility due to haze may occur in the southern coastal plain and northern Negev.