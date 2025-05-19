Lebanon’s Aoun says did not know Israeli Druz leader after shaking his hand

A photo of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun shaking hands with Israeli Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif during a ceremony at the Vatican triggered a political storm in Beirut on Sunday. The two were seen meeting at the coronation of Pope Leo XIV and the image was circulated by both Israeli media and Lebanese Druze politician Wiam Wahhab.
Following the backlash, the Lebanese presidency issued a statement distancing Aoun from the encounter, saying, “The president does not know Sheikh Tarif.” The statement claimed the image was “distributed by Israeli media for suspicious purposes,” and that while Aoun was on his way to his seat at the mass, a Druze cleric approached and shook his hand without prior acquaintance.
“It later became clear he was Sheikh Mowafak Tarif, the representative of the Druze community in Israel,” the statement read. The presidency accused Israel’s public broadcaster of intentionally spreading the photo with misleading captions, adding, “This is typical behavior by Israeli media at similar international events. There’s no need to amplify such falsehoods and serve the Israeli enemy.”
In response, Wahhab deleted his original post sharing the image and wrote that he did so “out of respect for the presidential statement.” Later, however, he posted again, saying, “I don’t think there’s anyone in the world who doesn’t know Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif — especially President Aoun.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
“The presidential statement appears to be the result of pressure from those unsettled by the sheikh’s global standing.”
His post included praise directed at Tarif: “Well done to the one who shook your pure hand — a hand that knows neither blood, corruption, nor conspiracies, only peace, love and humanity.”
The incident comes amid rising tension in the region, particularly for Druze communities in Syria, where instability and sporadic attacks have fueled a divide among Druze leaders on how best to protect their people. The handshake image emerged as a sensitive symbol, potentially suggesting political alignment.
Sheikh Tarif has supported the possibility of seeking Israeli assistance to protect Druze communities in Syria. In contrast, Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt — who recently met with Syria’s new president Ahmad al-Sharaa — believes that unity and Syrian stability are the keys to ensuring safety, warning against Israeli involvement.