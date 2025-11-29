Iran airs new footage of Israeli strikes from 12-day war

Five months after the end of a 12-day war between Israel and Iran, Iranian state network SNN on Friday aired previously unseen footage showing what it described as Israeli strikes on multiple targets across Iran. The broadcast claimed that Iranian air defense forces “knew they were a target—but did not abandon their posts.”

The Saudi-owned Al Arabiya network also reported on the videos, describing them as “classified footage” showing Israeli cruise missiles striking Iranian air defense units.

Israeli strikes on Iranian targets during the June war

In addition to the strike footage, SNN aired an interview with the deputy commander of air defense operations in Iran’s military. “Some of our systems were hit and people were killed,” he said, “but our integrated air defense network never ceased operating, not even for a moment during the 12 days.”

He added that on the first night of the Israeli offensive, “all sector commanders, air defense officers and defense systems were at their posts,” claiming that hours before the strikes began, Iran’s air defense systems were already tracking aerial activity over the western part of the country.

According to data released by the IDF at the end of the war, the Israeli military struck approximately 900 targets across the Islamic Republic during the campaign, with around 1,500 sorties conducted by Israeli Air Force aircraft.