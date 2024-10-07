Ground operation expands in Lebanon

The ground operation in southern Lebanon is expanding, about a week after the IDF's entry into Lebanon. The IDF spokesman reported Monday morning that three reserve brigades have begun a 'localized and targeted operational activity' in southern Lebanon.

The addition of the brigades signifies the expansion of the ground operation that began in southern Lebanon last week. These solders have fought in the Gaza Strip and the northern sector throughout the last year, and in the last two weeks were re-mobilized.





IDF reserve units enter southern Lebanon ( Video: IDF spokesperson's unit )





The commander of the division, Lt. Col. Shai Klapper, told the soldiers upon their entry into South Lebanon: "Soldiers of the 91st Division, my brothers in arms in the regular and in the reserves. For many months you have sacrificed yourselves and worked with endless dedication to form the northern protective wall of our country. Today, the eve of October 7, a year after the enemy's attack on all fronts, a year in which we significantly damaged the enemy and returned the war, the Galilee formation is marching forward."

In a message to the soldiers, he discussed entering Lebanon: "You, the reserve men, who were the first to show up on the northern front, are going to attack the enemy on his territory. This is our time to change the security reality in the north, for the sake of returning the residents to their homes."

1 View gallery IDF reserve forces enter Lebanon ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

On Monday morning, before the IDF spokesman's announcement of additional brigades joining the fighting, it released the name of a soldier killed in battle on the Lebanese border: Master sergeant (res.) Etay Azulay, 25, from Oranit. In the incident in which Azulay fell, two other soldiers were seriously injured.

Since the ground operation in Lebanon began, about a week ago, 10 IDF soldiers have been killed in battles in the northern arena. During the operation in southern Lebanon, the IDF soldiers located many weapons, some of them in underground tunnel systems intended to be used by Hezbollah terrorists to stay and launch an attack near the northern settlements. An underground munitions warehouse was found in one of the houses, containing dozens of anti-tank missiles, weapons, cartridges, Radwan force uniforms, vests and helmets. The warehouse was destroyed and the munitions were confiscated.

