‘Trump Strait’: Trump floats renaming Strait of Hormuz after claiming US control

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested Wednesday that the Strait of Hormuz should be renamed after him, saying the strategic waterway was now under American control.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT??? Like America itself, it would be ‘hotter’ than ever before!”
He ended the post with: “Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”
The statement was framed as a provocative suggestion rather than a formal policy announcement.
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints, linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.
Trump’s post did not provide additional details about what he meant by saying the waterway was under U.S. control, nor did it outline any formal process for changing its name.