First woman clears IDF’s most elite commando track

A female soldier has become the first woman to complete the training track for Sayeret Matkal, one of the IDF’s most elite special operations units.

The dedicated pilot program for integrating women into Sayeret Matkal began in December 2024, as part of a broader review of expanding women’s service in combat roles , including in special units.

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The soldier passed a preliminary selection process, met the required criteria and successfully completed a training track that lasted more than a year and a half. According to the IDF, the track was identical to the one completed by men, except for specific adjustments made according to an effort scale adapted for her.

“The IDF congratulates the soldier on her significant and groundbreaking achievement,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The IDF said her integration into the unit’s operational activity will be determined soon, according to operational needs and in line with the Joint Service Ordinance, which regulates service by men and women in the IDF.

According to the IDF, her future role has not yet been determined, and its definition will differ from that of male fighters in the unit. A summary of the training phase of the pilot will be presented to the General Staff soon.