Washington cracks down on Iran-linked crime syndicate

The United States has imposed sanctions on the Foxtrot Network, a powerful transnational criminal organization based in Sweden, and its leader, Rawa Majid, known as “The Kurdish Fox.” This crime network, involved in drug trafficking and arms smuggling, has been linked to attacks on Israeli and Jewish targets across Europe—allegedly orchestrated by the Iranian regime.

IRAN CRIME SANCTIONS ( ILTV )

The most alarming incident occurred on January 31, 2024, when Swedish authorities thwarted an attempted attack on the Israeli embassy in Stockholm. A live grenade was found outside the embassy and was safely detonated by the national bomb squad. Israeli intelligence agency Mossad and the Swedish Security Service confirmed that the Foxtrot Network carried out the attack under Iranian directives.

The violence didn’t stop there. Four months later, shots were fired near the Israeli embassy in Stockholm, and airsoft grenades were thrown into the Israeli embassy yard in Belgium. According to the U.S. government, Iran’s use of criminal organizations like Foxtrot demonstrates its willingness to pursue its goals by any means necessary.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the administration’s commitment to exposing and punishing those working with Tehran’s destabilizing agenda. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted Iran’s willingness to exploit international crime organizations to achieve its objectives, regardless of the consequences for European communities.

Rawa Majid, who fled to Iran in September 2023, remains wanted in Sweden for drug and weapons trafficking. Reports indicate he was recruited by Iranian intelligence to carry out attacks on Israeli and Jewish targets. His network’s violent feud with a splinter group led by former ally Ismail Abdo has turned Sweden’s streets into battlegrounds.