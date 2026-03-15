Ramla synagogue damaged in suspected arson attack; sacred scrolls saved from fire

Rescue forces initially believed the damage had been caused by fragments from an interceptor missile launched at a projectile fired from Iran. However, investigators are now examining several possible lines of inquiry, including arson.
A preliminary examination found that the fire began in a food distribution storage area for people in need located at the rear of the synagogue. The blaze then spread into the synagogue itself, causing significant damage. Fire and rescue crews who were called to the scene managed to bring the fire under control.
Ramla police station commander Supt. Efi Teshuva said at the scene: “At this stage, all directions of the investigation are being examined. We will act quickly and professionally to complete the investigation and bring those responsible to justice.”