Ramla synagogue damaged in suspected arson attack; sacred scrolls saved from fire

A synagogue building in Ramla caught fire, with rescue teams extinguishing the blaze and rescuing sacred books, but the site sustained heavy damage; authorities initially suspected a falling interceptor fragment, but are now investigating possible arson

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Ramla
Synagogue
Ramla police are investigating suspected arson at a synagogue in the city overnight Sunday. Torah scrolls were rescued from the building, but heavy damage was caused to the site. No injuries were reported.
Rescue forces initially believed the damage had been caused by fragments from an interceptor missile launched at a projectile fired from Iran. However, investigators are now examining several possible lines of inquiry, including arson.
3 View gallery
שריפה בבית כנסת בעיר רמלהשריפה בבית כנסת בעיר רמלה
Fire damage at the synagogue in Ramla
(Photo: Israel Police Spokesperson)
3 View gallery
שריפה בבית כנסת בעיר רמלהשריפה בבית כנסת בעיר רמלה
(Photo: Israel Police Spokesperson)
3 View gallery
שריפה בבית כנסת בעיר רמלהשריפה בבית כנסת בעיר רמלה
(Photo: Israel Police Spokesperson)
A preliminary examination found that the fire began in a food distribution storage area for people in need located at the rear of the synagogue. The blaze then spread into the synagogue itself, causing significant damage. Fire and rescue crews who were called to the scene managed to bring the fire under control.
Ramla police station commander Supt. Efi Teshuva said at the scene: “At this stage, all directions of the investigation are being examined. We will act quickly and professionally to complete the investigation and bring those responsible to justice.”
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