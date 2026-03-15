Ramla synagogue damaged in suspected arson attack; sacred scrolls saved from fire

in the city overnight Sunday. Torah scrolls were rescued from the building, but heavy damage was caused to the site. No injuries were reported.

in the city overnight Sunday. Torah scrolls were rescued from the building, but heavy damage was caused to the site. No injuries were reported.

Rescue forces initially believed the damage had been caused by fragments from an interceptor missile launched at a projectile fired from Iran. However, investigators are now examining several possible lines of inquiry, including arson.

Rescue forces initially believed the damage had been caused by fragments from an interceptor missile launched at a projectile fired from Iran. However, investigators are now examining several possible lines of inquiry, including arson.

Rescue forces initially believed the damage had been caused by fragments from an interceptor missile launched at a projectile fired from Iran. However, investigators are now examining several possible lines of inquiry, including arson.