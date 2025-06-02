Second day in a row: Missile launch from Yemen sends Israelis to shelters, intercepted midair

IDF Spokesperson announced that a missile launch from Yemen toward Israeli territory was detected, and that defense systems have intercepted the threat.
In addition, the Home Front Command stated that sirens have been activated in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, the Sharon region, Jerusalem, the Shfela region, and other areas as a result of the launch.
Flights scheduled to land at Ben Gurion Airport were delayed due to the launch from Yemen, as reported by the IDF. IDF Spokesperson message said: "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."
First published: 21:03, 06.02.25