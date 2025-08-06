New Haredi IDF brigade marks end of training with Western Wall ceremony: 'It teaches me what it means to be a Jew serving God'

IDF’s first Haredi Hasmonean Brigade completed its beret march in Jerusalem, marking a milestone in ultra-Orthodox integration into the military, with leaders and families praising the unit’s blend of religious devotion and national service; event moved from Western Wall plaza over fear of disruption by extremist Haredim