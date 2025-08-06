New Haredi IDF brigade marks end of training with Western Wall ceremony: 'It teaches me what it means to be a Jew serving God'

Jerusalem on Wednesday morning as the first cohort of the Haredi Hasmonean Brigade completed their beret march, marking a significant step in integrating ultra-Orthodox Jews into the IDF.
The event, originally planned for the Western Wall plaza, was moved to a nearby balcony due to concerns over potential disruptions by extremist Haredim. Soldiers entered Jerusalem’s gates singing and blowing shofars, concluding with powerful chants at the Western Wall.
G., a 21-year-old brigade soldier, expressed awe at the milestone. “I can’t process it,” he said, adding, “This is a chance for the IDF and Haredim to find a place to serve with proper conditions. This brigade will prove the IDF’s capability.” He plans to pursue a commanders’ course to shape the brigade’s future.
He emphasized the brigade’s unique environment. “It teaches me what it means to be a Jew serving God. Everything I do is His will. For those seeking to grow in faith and professionalism, there’s no better place,” according to G.
H., a Jerusalem resident in the brigade, described the emotional weight of the day. “Only those who’ve been through this journey can understand what soldiers feel today,” he said.
He stressed personal conviction in service, noting: “There are many ways to fulfill God’s will. If this is what’s needed, I’ll do it, but everyone should follow their rabbi’s guidance.”
Amid debates over a controversial conscription exemption law, Yehoshua Shimoni, whose son enlisted in the brigade, called for calm.
“We need to lower the tensions—it’s not helping. More soldiers are needed but there must be order. Those studying Torah should continue, but others should enlist and contribute. Our soldiers and reservists are collapsing,” he said.
Nathaniel Leibovitz, whose son completed the march, shared his pride. “They worked so hard and now they’ll protect our nation so we can live here,” he said. “Each has their path, and we’re immensely proud.”
The ceremony, attended by Maj. Gen. David Zini, a key figure behind the brigade’s creation, and brigade commander Col. Avinoam Emunah, highlighted the unit’s role in bridging religious observance and military service, despite ongoing societal tensions.