Gazans warm Lebanese from war on social media

As tensions between Israel and Hezbollah increase a new trend on social media sees Gazans turning to Lebanese residents on video and explaining what they should do in case an all-out war breaks in the region, as happened in Gaza following Hamas’ October 7 attack.
Gazans who chose to create these instructional videos are addressing a situation where the displaced might have no certainty about when they'll return to their homes if those homes even remain standing. Some of the videos include advice and "do's and don'ts" during war while others try to convey the emotions, experiences and severe consequences of the war.
For example, Gaza-based chef Hala al-Akhsham filmed a video offering advice in the event of total war: "Prepare a bag, put money and gold in it, along with all your personal documents (ID cards, licenses, academic certificates, and birth certificates). Keep the bag by the door and make sure someone is responsible for grabbing it immediately in an emergency."
Speaking from her own experience after being displaced multiple times during the war, she added, "Don’t forget that winter is coming, so pack two tracksuits for each child in their school bags along with your personal hygiene products."
In another video posted on TikTok by a Gazan named Wasim, he shared a message from his tent located in the Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone, saying, "Don’t fight. War only brings destruction and sets you back decades. Don’t let war destroy you."
Another displaced Gazan, Mohamed al-Majaydeh, who moved to Deir al-Balah, spoke about the impact of war. "War is death and humiliation. We’re living like the dead. May God protect Lebanon from war and may this nightmare end."
On the other hand, different types of videos were also seen, such as one posted by Palestinian blogger Mohamed Fayyad in which he filmed himself in a tent in Al-Mawasi addressing the Lebanese with sarcasm. "I’m calling on the Lebanese — there’s a chance you’ll soon be relocated to Al-Mawasi, be careful."
Many other videos have also spread on social media in recent days, carrying messages urging the Lebanese to pressure Hezbollah not to enter the war which could lead to the displacement of many local residents.