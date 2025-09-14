Disabled Israeli abandoned by friend rescued by PA forces in West Bank refugee camp

A disabled Israeli man was rescued by Palestinian Authority security forces Sunday after being abandoned by his friend during an argument inside the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem, Israeli authorities said.
The two men had traveled in an Israeli car to the Gush Etzion area, south of Jerusalem, to shop. According to the Israeli military, they entered the West Bank camp and began arguing. The driver then left his disabled friend behind, putting him at serious risk.
Israeli officers from the Civil Administration, part of the Defense Ministry, contacted Palestinian Authority security forces through established coordination channels. The Palestinians retrieved the man safely and handed him back to Israeli officials.
In a statement, the Civil Administration warned that “entering Area A is prohibited by law and poses a mortal danger.” Area A refers to parts of the West Bank under full control of the Palestinian Authority. Israeli law bars citizens from entering those areas.