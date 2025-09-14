Disabled Israeli abandoned by friend rescued by PA forces in West Bank refugee camp

A disabled Israeli man was rescued by Palestinian Authority security forces after his friend abandoned him during an argument inside the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
West Bank
Bethlehem
Palestinian Authority
A disabled Israeli man was rescued by Palestinian Authority security forces Sunday after being abandoned by his friend during an argument inside the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem, Israeli authorities said.
The two men had traveled in an Israeli car to the Gush Etzion area, south of Jerusalem, to shop. According to the Israeli military, they entered the West Bank camp and began arguing. The driver then left his disabled friend behind, putting him at serious risk.
1 View gallery
שוטרים פלסטינים מול תומכי חמאס בחברוןשוטרים פלסטינים מול תומכי חמאס בחברון
PA police face Hamas supporters in West Bank
(Photo: Reuters)
Israeli officers from the Civil Administration, part of the Defense Ministry, contacted Palestinian Authority security forces through established coordination channels. The Palestinians retrieved the man safely and handed him back to Israeli officials.
In a statement, the Civil Administration warned that “entering Area A is prohibited by law and poses a mortal danger.” Area A refers to parts of the West Bank under full control of the Palestinian Authority. Israeli law bars citizens from entering those areas.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""