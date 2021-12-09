Afghan girl risks Taliban wrath translating forbidden books

The lives of Afghan women and girls were upended when the Taliban took power in August, threatening two decades of progress in achieving gender equality for the traditional Muslim country.

According to the 18-year-old Afghan girl - whose name was omitted from the story - her way of resisting Taliban repression is by translating books from English so Afghan people can read them, including some books forbidden by the Jihadist group for challenging religious fundamentalism.

"Before the Taliban took over the country, we were able to go to schools, offices or universities, but now after the fall of the country, especially in Kabul, the Taliban wants to remove women from the public sphere gradually by not allowing them to work, study or go to universities," she said.

"The Taliban is against any culture, music, television, social media, and the scene of women walking on the streets."

The girl has not been allowed to attend school in the three months since the Taliban took over, lamenting that 20 years of progress for women's rights are threatened by the Taliban.

"We want our human rights," the girl added.

Born in Afghanistan and raised in Iran, she recently moved back to Afghanistan before the Taliban takeover and now her family in Iran can't visit her out of fears for their safety.

"We are afraid of the Taliban, but we also know that Afghan women are really brave," she said.

"We will keep going and we won’t stop our work, and we will translate more books to help people, for example, to make them understand that religion is the main problem of this country."



