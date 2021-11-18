Israel nabs Beitar Jerusalem owner for alleged crypto fraud, sex crimes

Israel Police arrested cryptocurrency mogul and the owner of the Beitar Jerusalem top soccer team Moshe Hogeg on Thursday, on suspicion of fraud, sex crimes, providing alcohol for minors, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Hogeg who besides owning the leading professional soccer team, is active in the Cryptocurrency market and owns companies dealing in blockchain.

2 צפייה בגלריה Israeli businessman Moshe Hogeg ( Photo: Oren Ben Hakoon )

He was accused of sexual harassments earlier this month by a well know Israeli model, accusations that are being investigate by the police.

The Magistrate Court in Rishon LeZion extended his arrest until Wednesday.

Police investigators raided his home, office and the Beitar Jerusalem training complex and confiscated computers and documents. In total, eight suspects were arrested on suspicion of cryptocurrency fraud to the tune of hundreds of millions of shekels.

Hogeg's lawyer said in a statement that the allegations against his client were made in the past, by some who had an interest in harming him.

"Hogeg denies the allegations and is cooperating fully with the investigation," the lawyer said. "We are certain that he will ultimately be cleared of these baseless claims."

2 צפייה בגלריה Moshe Hogeg in a soccer pitch ( Photo: Oz Mualem )

The soccer club said the suspicions against Hogeg have nothing to do with the team or the club's activity.