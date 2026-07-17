'I hope you suffer another Oct. 7': three arrested after attacking police on plane

Police say two brothers from Jaffa and a friend from Bat Yam refused to leave the aircraft before takeoff, injuring four officers, some of whom were allegedly bitten

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Ben Gurion Airport
Police arrested three men in their 20s at Ben Gurion Airport on Friday evening after they allegedly caused a violent disturbance aboard a foreign airline flight shortly before takeoff and attacked officers sent to remove them.
One of the suspects told a female officer during the confrontation: “I hope you police officers suffer another October 7.”
(Photo: Zohar Azar)
The detainees were identified as two brothers from Jaffa and their friend from Bat Yam.
The flight crew reported that the three men posed a danger to passengers while the aircraft was being prepared for departure. Officers from the Ben Gurion Airport police unit boarded the plane, but the suspects allegedly refused to leave.
Four officers were injured during the arrest, including some who police said were bitten by the suspects.
“The three attacked the officers, who were forced to use reasonable force to carry out the arrests,” police said in a statement.
The injured officers were taken for medical treatment. The three suspects are expected to appear in court Saturday for a hearing on extending their detention.
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