Israel estimates Khamenei’s son may be named successor soon

Mojtaba Khamenei, the supreme leader’s second son, is considered aligned with Iran’s hardline conservative camp, like his father. He has voiced support for suppressing regime opponents inside Iran and for pursuing an aggressive policy toward external enemies.

A mid-ranking cleric who teaches Shiite theology at a seminary in Qom, Iran’s religious center, Mojtaba has never held an official government position but is widely viewed as wielding significant influence. He has cultivated close ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Analysts outside Iran have previously described him as a “gatekeeper” in his father’s inner circle. In 2019, the United States imposed sanctions on him, saying that despite lacking a formal role, he nonetheless “represents” the supreme leader.

