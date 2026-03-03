Israel estimates Khamenei’s son may be named successor soon

Senior Israeli officials assess that Iran’s Assembly of Experts will soon announce Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as his successor.
Earlier, Iranian media reported that members of the Assembly were not in the building struck by Israel and would soon declare a replacement for the supreme leader, who was killed at the outset of Operation Roaring Lion.
Mojtaba Khamenei, the supreme leader’s second son, is considered aligned with Iran’s hardline conservative camp, like his father. He has voiced support for suppressing regime opponents inside Iran and for pursuing an aggressive policy toward external enemies.
A mid-ranking cleric who teaches Shiite theology at a seminary in Qom, Iran’s religious center, Mojtaba has never held an official government position but is widely viewed as wielding significant influence. He has cultivated close ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Analysts outside Iran have previously described him as a “gatekeeper” in his father’s inner circle. In 2019, the United States imposed sanctions on him, saying that despite lacking a formal role, he nonetheless “represents” the supreme leader.
Mojtaba is not currently seen as a leading candidate, in part because his selection could be perceived as transferring power from father to son, echoing the monarchy Iran overthrew in the 1979 Islamic Revolution. He is also not regarded as a sufficiently senior cleric for the post. Still, his name has repeatedly surfaced as a potential successor.
Israeli officials have previously said he does not appear to hold a prominent public position and suggested that Iranian authorities seem to be “keeping him out of sight.”