Senior editor alleges police confiscated his phone without warrant

Zvika Klein, who was investigated in the Qatargate affair, alleges that his phone was taken and has not yet been returned to him; 'in what democratic country do they take a journalist’s phone — an editor’s phone, containing protected sources — without a judge’s warrant and don’t return it?!"

Journalist Zvika Klein, senior editor of the Jerusalem Post who was investigated , arrested and released in the Qatargate affair, alleges that his phone his phone was confiscated without a court order and has yet to be returned.
Jerusalem Post senior editor Zvika Klein
(Photo: From Tzvika Klein's X account)
Klein posted about it on the X platform on Sunday:
"They took a journalist in for questioning — fine.
Turned it into a warning — dangerous! But fine.
Put me under unjustified house arrest — at least that was canceled — fine.
Leaked material from my phone — unacceptable! — fine.
Briefed that I'm not a journalist but a fixer — a lie, well, fine.
But in what democratic country do they take a journalist’s phone — an editor’s phone, containing protected sources — without a judge’s warrant, and don’t return it?!"
Klein’s post triggered a wave of concern online, with critics warning that seizing a journalist’s phone or any personal equipment that may contain information from many sources of information without legal grounds could violate protections of source confidentiality, which is fundamental to press freedom.
The Israel Police issued a general response, stating, “All investigative actions are conducted under legal authority, with the necessary approvals and warrants,” but did not directly address Klein’s allegations.
