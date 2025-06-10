After Navy attack on Houthi port, missile fired from Yemen sends millions of Israelis to shelters

Hours after the Israeli Navy's attack on the Houthi port of Hodeidah, alarms are sounded Tuesday evening in central Israel and other areas after a missile was fired from Yemen.

The IDF said that the missile "was most likely intercepted," and that "additional interceptors were launched due to the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception."

, a Houthi stronghold. This came hours after the IDF issued an evacuation warning for the ports of Ras Issa, Hodeidah, and Al-Salif. Unlike previous strikes in Yemen, the Air Force did not participate in this attack.

The strike was carried out solely by Flotilla 3 – the missile ship flotilla – which fired toward the port using advanced Saar 6-class missile ships and other vessels operating in the northern Red Sea.

