PMO releases schedule for Netanyahu US trip sans White House visit

The Prime Minister's Office on Sunday released the itinerary for Benjamin Netanyahu's forthcoming U.S. visit, where he will speak at the United Nations General Assembly next week.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

Notably absent from the schedule is a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden. While such a meeting is anticipated, it's expected to occur on the event's sidelines rather than at the White House, contrary to the prime minister's initial hopes.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden ( Photo: Itamar, Eichner, REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson )

U.S. officials attributed the lack of a Washington meeting between the leaders to a technicality. However, observers suggest that President Biden aims to avoid the impression of business as usual, having previously criticized Netanyahu's government as the most extreme he can recall and expressing concerns over judicial reforms.

Next Sunday, Netanyahu will head to California to meet with AI experts to explore opportunities in the field. Despite limited government investment to date, he has previously expressed his ambition to make Israel a leader in AI. The duration of his California stay has not yet been disclosed.

2 View gallery ( Photo: GPO )