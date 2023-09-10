PMO releases schedule for Netanyahu US trip sans White House visit

Schedule does not include a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, although one is still expected to take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly next week

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
UN General Assembly (UNGA)
Israel
AI
Joe Biden
Benjamin Netanyahu
U.S.
The Prime Minister's Office on Sunday released the itinerary for Benjamin Netanyahu's forthcoming U.S. visit, where he will speak at the United Nations General Assembly next week.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
Notably absent from the schedule is a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden. While such a meeting is anticipated, it's expected to occur on the event's sidelines rather than at the White House, contrary to the prime minister's initial hopes.
2 View gallery
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden
(Photo: Itamar, Eichner, REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson)
U.S. officials attributed the lack of a Washington meeting between the leaders to a technicality. However, observers suggest that President Biden aims to avoid the impression of business as usual, having previously criticized Netanyahu's government as the most extreme he can recall and expressing concerns over judicial reforms.
Next Sunday, Netanyahu will head to California to meet with AI experts to explore opportunities in the field. Despite limited government investment to date, he has previously expressed his ambition to make Israel a leader in AI. The duration of his California stay has not yet been disclosed.
2 View gallery
ג'ו ביידן ובנימין נתניהוג'ו ביידן ובנימין נתניהו
(Photo: GPO)
The prime minister is set to travel to New York following his California visit. He is slated to address the United Nations General Assembly on Friday morning and may also hold additional meetings, possibly including one with Biden. He is scheduled to depart for Israel at 3pm EST, aiming to arrive before the airport closes for Yom Kippur.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""