Netanyahu cautions against risky Uman trip: 'A lot of Jewish blood already shed in Europe'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday urged religious Jews to avoid traveling on the annual pilgrimage to Uman, amid the risks posed by the continuing war in Ukraine. The government allotted four million shekel (nearly one million dollars) to provide assistance to those who decide to make the journey and improve conditions at the site of the grave of a Hassidic leader.

"It's exceedingly dangerous. People need to realize that they are endangering themselves. Too much Jewish blood has been shed in Europe. How can we take such a risk?" Netanyahu said.

