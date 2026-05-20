Texas Dem hopeful vows to turn ICE center into prison for ‘American Zionists’

House Democratic leaders accused Republicans of trying to influence a Texas Democratic runoff by backing a candidate who has drawn bipartisan condemnation for antisemitic comments, CNN reported.

Maureen Galindo, a sex therapist running in Texas’ 35th Congressional District, finished first in the March Democratic primary and faces a runoff next week. Her campaign has come under fire after she wrote on Instagram that, if elected, she would “turn Karnes ICE Detention Center into a prison for American Zionists and former ICE officers for human trafficking.”

3 View gallery מורין גלינדו

Galindo has also been accused of using antisemitic tropes against her opponent, including claims that he is controlled by Zionist money. The San Antonio Current reported that she suggested her rival and others “supported by Israel” should be tried for treason.

State Rep. James Talarico, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency he would not campaign with Galindo.

“This antisemitic rhetoric has no place in our politics,” Talarico said. “We need leadership in both parties willing to stand up and call out hate wherever it rears its ugly head.”

Despite being shunned by national Democrats, Galindo has received support from Lead Left, a political action committee that registered with the Federal Election Commission on May 6. According to FEC records cited by CNN, the group has spent $428,000 in the district, mostly on printing and postage.

3 View gallery One of Galindo's posts

CNN said it contacted Galindo and Lead Left for comment.

Lead Left has also spent money in other races on behalf of Democratic candidates seen by the national party as less competitive in general elections. Punchbowl News previously reported that metadata on the PAC’s website showed links to WinRed, the main fundraising platform used by Republican campaigns.

Democratic leaders also cited reporting from The New York Times, which said “Republican fingerprints are detectable” around Lead Left. The Times reported that ads the group ran in Nebraska closely resembled messaging previously used by a nonprofit linked to House Republican leadership.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Rep. Suzan DelBene, chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, called on Republican leaders to stop supporting Galindo.

“House Republican leadership must immediately cease propping up this antisemitic candidacy, pull spending in the race and forcefully condemn these comments,” they said in a statement. “This vile language by her is disqualifying and has no place in American politics, and certainly not in the Democratic Party.”

Jeffries and DelBene said it was “beyond the pale” for Republicans to elevate a “fringe candidate with antisemitic — and extremely dangerous — rhetoric and views.”

National Democrats are supporting Johnny Garcia, a public information officer for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Christian Martinez, a spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee, rejected the criticism and said Jeffries’ preferred candidates had “no real support from Texans.”

“Now Democrats Johnny Garcia and Maureen Galindo are tearing each other apart in a full-blown primary civil war, turning their own races into a circular firing squad while Republicans stay focused on the issues Texans care about and build the coalition that’s going to win in November,” Martinez said.