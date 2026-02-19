Tucker Carlson claims detained at airport in Israel, video tells different story

Conservative American commentator Tucker Carlson said Israeli security officials at Ben Gurion Airport detained him for questioning, but video circulating Thursday appeared to contradict that account.

In the footage, Carlson is seen signing a document, smiling, embracing what appears to be a security staff member, posing for a photo and leaving the area without visible distress.

תיעוד מ"חקירתו" של טאקר קרלסון בנתב"ג ( Video: from social media )

Carlson claimed Wednesday that security personnel at Israel’s main international airport confiscated his passport and “hauled” him and his producer into a questioning room after he interviewed U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

“Men who identified themselves as airport security took our passports, hauled our executive producer into a side room and then demanded to know what we spoke to Ambassador Huckabee about,” Carlson told the Daily Mail. “It was bizarre. We’re now out of the country.” A photo posted on Carlson’s account on X showed him with his business partner, Neil Patel, in front of Israeli flags.

The U.S. State Department and the U.S. ambassador in Israel disputed Carlson’s account, saying he underwent routine questioning.

“It is inaccurate to say that Israel was prepared to allow Tucker to enter the country solely for the purpose of the interview,” the State Department said in response to an inquiry from ynet. “The only involvement of the U.S. Embassy with Israel regarding his visit was coordinating the landing of his private aircraft to facilitate a smooth visit. Tucker chose to enter the country for only a few hours and depart. Tucker received the same positive treatment afforded to any visitor to Israel.”

1 View gallery Tucker Carlson ( Photo: Ross D. Franklin/AP, from social media )

Israeli authorities also denied Carlson’s claims. The Israel Airports Authority said in a statement: “Contrary to the reports, Tucker Carlson and his entourage were not detained, delayed, or interrogated. Mr. Carlson and his party were politely asked a few routine questions, in accordance with standard procedures applied to many travelers. The conversation took place in a separate room within the VIP lounge solely to protect their privacy and to avoid conducting such a discussion in public. No unusual incident occurred, and the Israel Airports Authority firmly rejects any other claim.”

Carlson, one of Israel’s most vocal critics within the Republican Party, has at times made statements widely condemned as antisemitic. He traveled to Israel at Huckabee’s invitation after criticizing the ambassador on his YouTube program and accusing him of failing to ensure adequate protection for Christians in Israel.