Explosion at Revolutionary Guard ammunition depot reported in southern Iran

A fire broke out Monday at an ammunition warehouse belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Kazeroon, southern Iran, according to the London-based Kayhan newspaper, which is known for its opposition to the Iranian government.
The report indicated that some of the ammunition storage facilities are located in underground tunnels along the mountain slopes in the area.
As of Monday evening, Iranian state-run media had not commented on the report. If confirmed, the incident would add to a series of similar explosions and fires that have occurred in Iran in recent weeks. The most notable of these was a massive explosion at Shahid Rajai Port in Bandar Abbas, which occurred about a week and a half ago, killing at least 70 people and injuring hundreds more.
Following the port explosion, Iranian officials suggested that negligence in the storage of chemical materials was to blame, though some sources within the country have speculated that the incident could have been caused by sabotage. Reports linked the explosion to chemicals Iran received from China for the production of solid fuel for ballistic missiles.
Since the Rajai Port explosion, several other incidents have been reported. On Sunday, two explosions occurred an hour apart: one at a petrochemical raw materials factory in an industrial park in the central city of Qom, which left five injured, and another at a motorcycle factory in Mashhad in northeastern Iran.
The previous day, a large fire broke out at a cardboard factory in Karaj, near Tehran. Last Tuesday, a similar explosion occurred at a warehouse in the Isfahan region, belonging to a company that produces fireworks and dynamite. The explosion killed one person and injured two others, according to reports.
These incidents are part of a growing series of explosions and fires at various industrial and military sites across Iran, raising concerns about the country’s security infrastructure.