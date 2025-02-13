Delegation of Brazilian officials tours Israel amid rising global antisemitism

In an incredible display of solidarity, a group of Brazilian diplomats and congress members visited Israel as part of a delegation organized by Nechama and Hatzalah. The mission of this delegation was to bolster advocacy against antisemitism and strengthen the bond between Israel and the diaspora.
Led by Nechama and Hatzalah’s chairman, Moshiko Moskowitz, and Brazilian philanthropist Mrs. Alessandra Safra, the delegation embarked on a meaningful journey, engaging in discussions on profoundly relevant topics while touring significant sites.
The diplomats visited locations related to the October 7 attacks, including the Nova Music Festival memorial site, hard-hit kibbutzim in the south, and Yad Vashem. In addition, the delegation toured Israel’s Knesset and met with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.
Amid growing global concerns about antisemitism, Nechama and Hatzalah took a break from their many charitable activities in Israel—such as caring for evacuees and supporting soldiers on the battlefield—to focus on strengthening ties between Israel and the diaspora.
The visit reinforced the delegation’s commitment to promoting tolerance, mutual understanding, and a more secure future for Jewish communities worldwide.